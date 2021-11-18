My Encourager

I honestly don't know where I would be without The Young Fella. Hubby's ship dropped off the radar.....literally......over 20 hours ago so we have no idea where he is, though my guesstimate would be ironically somewhere to the west of Casablanca.



We await the ability for the yacht to piggy back on a passing cargo vessel operating a satellite link in order to ping a position to the tracking app. The waiting is horrible but I am glad to have this wonderful lad here and not working today.



Fresh back from the barbers and a hair and beard trim, his smile could melt a glacier and he has the humour to match. I am lucky to have him in my life.