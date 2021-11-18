Previous
Next
My Encourager by casablanca
Photo 1657

My Encourager

I honestly don't know where I would be without The Young Fella. Hubby's ship dropped off the radar.....literally......over 20 hours ago so we have no idea where he is, though my guesstimate would be ironically somewhere to the west of Casablanca.

We await the ability for the yacht to piggy back on a passing cargo vessel operating a satellite link in order to ping a position to the tracking app. The waiting is horrible but I am glad to have this wonderful lad here and not working today.

Fresh back from the barbers and a hair and beard trim, his smile could melt a glacier and he has the humour to match. I am lucky to have him in my life.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
453% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Newbank Lass
Sending you many thoughts in the waiting. Sure time feels like it has paused and stood still.
November 18th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Oh my, that must be horrible. We take instant communication with family and friends for granite and it must be horrible when that happens.
November 18th, 2021  
Lesley ace
What a worrying time for you. I’m glad you have company at the moment.
November 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise