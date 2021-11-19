Previous
Somewhere out there..... by casablanca
No, not the mouse singing that song from "An American Tail" but the current view of the shipping in the area north west of Africa on the shipping app I use. Pink are yachts, blue passenger ships, red are tankers, orange are fishing vessels, green are cargo, turquoise are tugs and yellow are ferries. You can pay a small sum to get the satellite pings as well as land based AIS on a named vessel and also get the app to reveal all the names of the vessels visible. It is a good facility......but not when it doesn't work!

No news still on Hubby's yacht, which has not managed to ping via a passing ship for some reason. No idea why. Perhaps the expectations were unrealistic? We don't know. It has been heading towards 48 hours now off radar, so hoping that some news may come soon now. The waiting is still ridiculously hard. I don't know how the sailor's wives of old coped with waving their men goodbye and no means of communication for months or even years until they reappeared in port again. Amazing women.

He's out there somewhere.......that's all I can say. We still wait.
Casablanca

Cool app, but I hope you soon get good news!
November 19th, 2021  
