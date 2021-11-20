Overload

Thank you for your support and cheering us all on the past few days. It's been hell but your kindness made a big difference.

It set me thinking.......



Corrie ten Boom once said "Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow, it empties today of its strength."



This modern age of technology and instant information has its pluses, for sure. It can bring instant reassurance and help. But back in the day, people sailed off for days, months or even years and no-one ever heard a dickie bird until they returned or someone physically came ahead of them to say they were coming. Did people worry? Yes, of course. But in the same way? Unlikely.



When I was growing up, we didn't have a phone for many years and when we did, it was a party line shared with other neighbours. People wrote letters by hand and waited weeks for a reply without thinking it was odd at all. Now information pours out of every corner in radio, TV, phones, iPods, iPads, computers, even watches. We have become an instant communication age and it can swamp and paralyse us.



Also when your reliance is on the ability of technology to give you that instant data and it doesn't come, such as in the past few days, the tendency is to panic and worry. You rely on the tech, so you think there must be a problem. And sometimes there is, but not always.



In many ways, it can increase our levels of general anxiety in life and give us things to worry about that don't turn out to be a problem, but we know about the possibility because of immediate information tech and so we worry more about things that won't actually happen. Know what I mean?



I think Corrie was right. If sorrow is coming, worry does not take it away from your future. It will come anyway. But it does sap your energies and ability to cope with life today. Pondering....