Pathway

The Old Salty Seadog has returned, completely oblivious to how things had looked from our end! Unrealistic expectations based on incomplete information at the root of it all, but at least he has now flown home and he had a brilliant time. Lucky fella!



It's been a hyper-emotional week without him and lots has happened including bereavements and road accidents for two dear friends as well as the issues of him going "off radar" for those couple of days and back & neck pain issues for me. So I confess to being all emotioned-out and feeling utterly empty and drained right now.



Hopefully that will settle in time, but I don't want to live a week like that again in a hurry!



Took this shot yesterday morning, walking on site as the Young Fella began his day at work. Nice to see a splash of Autumnal sunshine after the thick grey clouds of the previous days. Onwards and upwards, eh?