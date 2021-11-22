Previous
Pathway by casablanca
Photo 1660

Pathway

The Old Salty Seadog has returned, completely oblivious to how things had looked from our end! Unrealistic expectations based on incomplete information at the root of it all, but at least he has now flown home and he had a brilliant time. Lucky fella!

It's been a hyper-emotional week without him and lots has happened including bereavements and road accidents for two dear friends as well as the issues of him going "off radar" for those couple of days and back & neck pain issues for me. So I confess to being all emotioned-out and feeling utterly empty and drained right now.

Hopefully that will settle in time, but I don't want to live a week like that again in a hurry!

Took this shot yesterday morning, walking on site as the Young Fella began his day at work. Nice to see a splash of Autumnal sunshine after the thick grey clouds of the previous days. Onwards and upwards, eh?
Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and light! So good to hear that all is well, your motto is perfect, stick to it even though it is difficult at times ;-)
November 22nd, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great news. Hopefully you can now settle into a little normality.
November 22nd, 2021  
Newbank Lass
Sounds a really tough week. Sure the adrenaline rush needed to keep going will go now its calmer, but that's when the exhaustion hits. Take care of you. Hope the sunshine we had here today has been with you too and it's started to refill that emotional tank.
November 22nd, 2021  
