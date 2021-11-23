Previous
Next
Treasure by casablanca
Photo 1661

Treasure

A cheering moment this morning as I opened the Bettys box I had ordered a month ago. Bettys Christmas Coffee, Mince Pies, Christmas Fondant Fancies, langue de chat, fruit jellies and a Christmas Chocolates Tasting Box.

Decadence! But in my book there is almost nothing so cheering as a box of goodies from Bettys.

Still really tired, headachey and neck pain but as I said yesterday - onwards and upwards and hopefully things will feel better soon. Bettys has to help......well, everything except my waistline!!
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
455% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise