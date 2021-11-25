Sign up
Photo 1663
My tree
It isn’t mine. It is in a street nearby but I think of this tree as mine. I love its shape and lovely this morning against the early light in the sky.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
25th November 2021 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
