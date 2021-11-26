Previous
Next
Be warned! 🤣 by casablanca
Photo 1664

Be warned! 🤣

Caving is one of the on site experiences my son runs sessions in at work. This sign on the outside wall always makes me laugh.

Storm Arwen blustering her way in presently. High winds and big seas expected. Watching with interest.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
455% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Haaahaaaa!!!!
November 26th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Made me laugh! Caving is one of those activities which should be banned I think. So many people put at risk in a rescue when there is an accident.
November 26th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@pamknowler This isn't "real" - it is a purpose built structure for kids. It is very good. Caving proper is a dangerous sport but you could say that about many extreme sports. My advice is always to be trained, knowledgeable, check the weather conditions and understand what that means and be wise about it.
November 26th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Haha that looks a very clear warning! Hope it's just a joke.
November 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise