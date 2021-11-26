Sign up
Photo 1664
Be warned! 🤣
Caving is one of the on site experiences my son runs sessions in at work. This sign on the outside wall always makes me laugh.
Storm Arwen blustering her way in presently. High winds and big seas expected. Watching with interest.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
4
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
26th November 2021 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Haaahaaaa!!!!
November 26th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Made me laugh! Caving is one of those activities which should be banned I think. So many people put at risk in a rescue when there is an accident.
November 26th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
@pamknowler
This isn't "real" - it is a purpose built structure for kids. It is very good. Caving proper is a dangerous sport but you could say that about many extreme sports. My advice is always to be trained, knowledgeable, check the weather conditions and understand what that means and be wise about it.
November 26th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Haha that looks a very clear warning! Hope it's just a joke.
November 26th, 2021
