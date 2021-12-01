Previous
Farewell, Scarborough North Bay by casablanca
Photo 1669

Farewell, Scarborough North Bay

My last glimpse of the beach and castle last night in the Blue Hour after sunset before full dark. That was our first family holiday in 2.5 years, so it was a shame Storm Arwen came with us really! But we did get out a bit in our few days here. Home to start decorating the house, making the marzipan and royal icing for the cake and getting those Christmas cards written. So,ething to look forward to and keep me busy now we are in the midst of the new variant and uncertainty is high again.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

Wasn't there a song about Scarborough Fair? Let me look it up.
A terrific shot! I love the tones and the angle.
December 1st, 2021  
https://youtu.be/-BakWVXHSug
Reading those lyrics I wonder what the author ate or smoke... i want some too.

I am not aware if it is tge same Scarborough😄
December 1st, 2021  
@monikozi Same Scarborough! Used to be a fair held on the beach in the south bay. They don’t have one now but they do have commemorative events for its history. Song is a lovely riddle about winning true love as a knight would jousting for a lady or doing quests. I love it! Romantic but such quests were often impossible sounding.
December 1st, 2021  
What a beautiful photo!
December 1st, 2021  
