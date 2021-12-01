Farewell, Scarborough North Bay

My last glimpse of the beach and castle last night in the Blue Hour after sunset before full dark. That was our first family holiday in 2.5 years, so it was a shame Storm Arwen came with us really! But we did get out a bit in our few days here. Home to start decorating the house, making the marzipan and royal icing for the cake and getting those Christmas cards written. So,ething to look forward to and keep me busy now we are in the midst of the new variant and uncertainty is high again.