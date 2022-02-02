Sign up
Photo 1732
Cakes
Needed to find a B&W shot emphasising shape of circles for today's two challenges combined and then looked down at the cakes I had just made on the cooling rack. Aha! That will do nicely.
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1932
photos
163
followers
72
following
Tags
for2022
,
feb22words
Pam Knowler
ace
They look delicious!! Great shapes for the theme.
February 2nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful and I bet tasty shapes
February 2nd, 2022
close