Photo 1733
Lines and Patterns
Combining the two challenges still and for B&W "lines" and the Word of the Day "patterns" I have used the inside of my piano and the hammer reflections.
Out today, back later to catch up with you all.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful capture
February 3rd, 2022
Phil Howcroft
Beautiful abstract . Works so well in mono
February 3rd, 2022
