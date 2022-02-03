Previous
Lines and Patterns by casablanca
Photo 1733

Lines and Patterns

Combining the two challenges still and for B&W "lines" and the Word of the Day "patterns" I have used the inside of my piano and the hammer reflections.

Out today, back later to catch up with you all.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Casablanca

moni kozi ace
Beautiful capture
February 3rd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
Beautiful abstract . Works so well in mono
February 3rd, 2022  
