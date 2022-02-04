Mirror and Shape

Mirror for the Word Challenge and Shape for the B&W.



This lovely carved wooden mirror with gilt edging is in my son's bedroom. Thought it would do the job nicely for today's two challenges.



Hoping to catch up soon - have mum in law about to arrive any minute for the weekend and hubby's birthday will be happening, so may not be able to catch up properly till Monday. Will post my photo of the day but may not manage any visits. Thanks for your patience!



(Just noticed date is wrong on my camera. I altered the time slightly to correct it but seem to have time travelled as well LOL!)