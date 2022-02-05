Sign up
Photo 1735
High Key Face
I love this little figurine. My Dad gave it to me and it is a Willow Tree one called Forget-me-Not.
With high key on the B&W project and "face" on the word of the day, I opted for her because her featureless face is buried in the flowers, inhaling the fragrance and looking a little shy.
Mum in law here, my parents arriving for lunch any minute and hubby's birthday celebrations all weekend so will be sporadic on here. Normal service will resume soon!
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
2
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1935
photos
162
followers
71
following
475% complete
View this month »
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th February 2022 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
,
feb22words
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely little figurine. Have a fun weekend.
February 5th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
Sweet figure and lovely high key! Enjoy the birthday celebrations!
February 5th, 2022
