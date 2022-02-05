Previous
High Key Face by casablanca
High Key Face

I love this little figurine. My Dad gave it to me and it is a Willow Tree one called Forget-me-Not.

With high key on the B&W project and "face" on the word of the day, I opted for her because her featureless face is buried in the flowers, inhaling the fragrance and looking a little shy.

Mum in law here, my parents arriving for lunch any minute and hubby's birthday celebrations all weekend so will be sporadic on here. Normal service will resume soon!
Casablanca

Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely little figurine. Have a fun weekend.
February 5th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Sweet figure and lovely high key! Enjoy the birthday celebrations!
February 5th, 2022  
