High Key Face

I love this little figurine. My Dad gave it to me and it is a Willow Tree one called Forget-me-Not.



With high key on the B&W project and "face" on the word of the day, I opted for her because her featureless face is buried in the flowers, inhaling the fragrance and looking a little shy.



Mum in law here, my parents arriving for lunch any minute and hubby's birthday celebrations all weekend so will be sporadic on here. Normal service will resume soon!