Previous
Next
Dry by casablanca
Photo 1736

Dry

B&W low key emphasising black plus the word challenge of "dry" today. Given it is throwing it down with rain outside, I had to look elsewhere for inspiration. The drinks cabinet. Why not, eh?

One of Hubby's tipples as dry things are not to my taste. Lots going on with his birthday weekend & his Mum staying and having a Scottish party for just us as I type. Will catch up more soon!
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise