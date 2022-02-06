Sign up
Photo 1736
Dry
B&W low key emphasising black plus the word challenge of "dry" today. Given it is throwing it down with rain outside, I had to look elsewhere for inspiration. The drinks cabinet. Why not, eh?
One of Hubby's tipples as dry things are not to my taste. Lots going on with his birthday weekend & his Mum staying and having a Scottish party for just us as I type. Will catch up more soon!
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1936
photos
162
followers
71
following
475% complete
View this month »
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th February 2022 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
,
feb22words
