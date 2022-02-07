Low Key and Messy

B&W challenge is low key emphasising black, word of the day is "Messy."



Went for this varnish tin in the garage, which has bits of masking tape and fluff stuck to the sides. It is a very powerful sticky varnish so I am surprised there isn't more!



Just waved goodbye to my mum in law after the birthday weekend, so hoping to catch up with everyone soon. Realising this is not dissimilar in style to yesterday's dry sherry, but c'est la vie!