Photo 1737
Low Key and Messy
B&W challenge is low key emphasising black, word of the day is "Messy."
Went for this varnish tin in the garage, which has bits of masking tape and fluff stuck to the sides. It is a very powerful sticky varnish so I am surprised there isn't more!
Just waved goodbye to my mum in law after the birthday weekend, so hoping to catch up with everyone soon. Realising this is not dissimilar in style to yesterday's dry sherry, but c'est la vie!
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
0
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1937
photos
162
followers
71
following
475% complete
Views
0
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
7th February 2022 8:15am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
for2022
,
feb22words
