Previous
Next
Low Key and Messy by casablanca
Photo 1737

Low Key and Messy

B&W challenge is low key emphasising black, word of the day is "Messy."

Went for this varnish tin in the garage, which has bits of masking tape and fluff stuck to the sides. It is a very powerful sticky varnish so I am surprised there isn't more!

Just waved goodbye to my mum in law after the birthday weekend, so hoping to catch up with everyone soon. Realising this is not dissimilar in style to yesterday's dry sherry, but c'est la vie!
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise