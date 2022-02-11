Previous
Smile, Spangle! by casablanca
Smile, Spangle!

B&W challenge today is emphasis on shape, Word challenge is "smile" so here is Spangle the Cat with his lovely smile and a contrast of stripes from the blind against the curves of the cat.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Casablanca

