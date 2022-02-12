Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1742
Eats, shoots and leaves
B&W is high key, word is "leaves."
Didn't want to photograph foliage today, so I went for the old grammar adage:
Eats shoots and leaves (describing panda) or eats, shoots and leaves (not a panda!)
Cashew nuts on that plate, toy pistol from last year's wild west party and my boots heading out of the front door. Just for fun!
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1942
photos
162
followers
71
following
477% complete
View this month »
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th February 2022 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
,
feb22words
moni kozi
ace
Hahaaaa!!! Great shot 😃 pun intended.
Lynne Truss' book with the same title is one of my favourite books.
February 12th, 2022
Cazzi
ace
Brilliant take on today's word. I stuck with the foliage haha!
February 12th, 2022
Junko Y
ace
Very clever -- I knew exactly what book you were referring to when I saw this image!
February 12th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
Brilliant! A great story telling image!
February 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Lynne Truss' book with the same title is one of my favourite books.