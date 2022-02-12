Previous
Eats, shoots and leaves by casablanca
Photo 1742

Eats, shoots and leaves

B&W is high key, word is "leaves."

Didn't want to photograph foliage today, so I went for the old grammar adage:
Eats shoots and leaves (describing panda) or eats, shoots and leaves (not a panda!)

Cashew nuts on that plate, toy pistol from last year's wild west party and my boots heading out of the front door. Just for fun!
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Hahaaaa!!! Great shot 😃 pun intended.
Lynne Truss' book with the same title is one of my favourite books.
February 12th, 2022  
Brilliant take on today's word. I stuck with the foliage haha!
February 12th, 2022  
Very clever -- I knew exactly what book you were referring to when I saw this image!
February 12th, 2022  
Brilliant! A great story telling image!
February 12th, 2022  
