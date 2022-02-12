Eats, shoots and leaves

B&W is high key, word is "leaves."



Didn't want to photograph foliage today, so I went for the old grammar adage:

Eats shoots and leaves (describing panda) or eats, shoots and leaves (not a panda!)



Cashew nuts on that plate, toy pistol from last year's wild west party and my boots heading out of the front door. Just for fun!