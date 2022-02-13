Sign up
Photo 1743
Helmet
B&W is low key emphasising black today and the word of the day is "curves."
This is hubby's motorcycle helmet and I can tell we haven't ridden much this Winter by the dust accumulation on it! Must give it a clean. Spring is coming.....
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
0
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1943
photos
164
followers
71
following
477% complete
View this month »
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th February 2022 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
,
feb22words
