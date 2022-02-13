Previous
Helmet by casablanca
Photo 1743

Helmet

B&W is low key emphasising black today and the word of the day is "curves."

This is hubby's motorcycle helmet and I can tell we haven't ridden much this Winter by the dust accumulation on it! Must give it a clean. Spring is coming.....
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
