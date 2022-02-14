Previous
Next
"Of earthly joys, thou art my choice" by casablanca
Photo 1744

"Of earthly joys, thou art my choice"

So reads the celtic brooch I have owned for many years as is rests on a tulip in honour of Valentine's Day and the selective red B&W photo for the challenge. Have a lovely day, people!
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
477% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 14th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful Flash of red!! You old romantic!! LOL!!
February 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice use of selective colour.
February 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise