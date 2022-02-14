Sign up
Photo 1744
"Of earthly joys, thou art my choice"
So reads the celtic brooch I have owned for many years as is rests on a tulip in honour of Valentine's Day and the selective red B&W photo for the challenge. Have a lovely day, people!
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1944
photos
164
followers
71
following
477% complete
View this month »
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th February 2022 7:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
,
feb22words
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 14th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful Flash of red!! You old romantic!! LOL!!
February 14th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice use of selective colour.
February 14th, 2022
