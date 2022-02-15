Meet Hamish

B&W is high key, word of the day "cutlery." Couldn't face trying to take an arty shot of forks, so opted for using two table knives and giving them to Hamish, our piper who swings his hips and plays "Scotland the Brave" when you press a button, and told him he should learn to sword dance.



He wasn't convinced it was an activity for him, particularly while he was still busy playing the pipes, but he didn't mind giving it a try for me. Background is a deep red, so couldn't white it out enough for my liking without losing his beard and face, so it is semi-high key! Och aye.....