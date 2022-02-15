Previous
Meet Hamish by casablanca
Meet Hamish

B&W is high key, word of the day "cutlery." Couldn't face trying to take an arty shot of forks, so opted for using two table knives and giving them to Hamish, our piper who swings his hips and plays "Scotland the Brave" when you press a button, and told him he should learn to sword dance.

He wasn't convinced it was an activity for him, particularly while he was still busy playing the pipes, but he didn't mind giving it a try for me. Background is a deep red, so couldn't white it out enough for my liking without losing his beard and face, so it is semi-high key! Och aye.....
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Maggiemae ace
Instant smiles and instant favs! Dear wee tartan kilt! fav
February 15th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann Made me think of you this morning when I posted!
February 15th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Love him and your story about sword dancing!
February 15th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
This is really clever! Anyone can do an arty shot of forks 😂
February 15th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn 🤣🤣🤣 but I loved your arty shot of forks!
February 15th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Really made me laugh!! Love to think of him sword dancing with the knives!!
February 15th, 2022  
