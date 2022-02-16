The Shadow

Today's B&W should emphasise shape and the word of the day is "shadow."



This little carved squirrel in the woods with the long shadow is from a series of carvings from The Gruffalo book. I smiled at the idea of using this little fellow's shadow as Mouse fools the Gruffalo into not eating him by telling him he is the big bad mouse and very scary, when the truth is he is very small but with a big shadow.



Took this one last Friday with today's theme in mind.