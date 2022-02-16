Previous
Next
The Shadow by casablanca
Photo 1746

The Shadow

Today's B&W should emphasise shape and the word of the day is "shadow."

This little carved squirrel in the woods with the long shadow is from a series of carvings from The Gruffalo book. I smiled at the idea of using this little fellow's shadow as Mouse fools the Gruffalo into not eating him by telling him he is the big bad mouse and very scary, when the truth is he is very small but with a big shadow.

Took this one last Friday with today's theme in mind.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
478% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cazzi ace
Superb for today's theme. I have never read The Gruffalo, maybe I should add it to my reading list.
February 16th, 2022  
Newbank Lass
Loved the gruffalo :)
February 16th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
All my grandkids love The Gruffalo and I love this.

I wish I’d taken todays shadow photo the other day when I saw shadows everywhere 😩
February 16th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
A great image - love the shadow and your Gruffalo story.
February 16th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Did you enjoy your buffalo stroll
February 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great character and capture of the shadow.
February 16th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Love your photo and narrative! The Gruffalo book is one of my favorites and this photo goes very well with it!
February 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise