Clouds and Lines by casablanca
Clouds and Lines

B&W is emphasis on lines, word of the day is clouds.

Yesterday was thick solid grey and rain so that was no good. This morning we are in between two big storms and there are no clouds at all up there!

So I dug into my archives and found this one to convert from last November at Hyde Hall. I remembered enjoying the stripes of clouds in the wintry sky.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Phil Sandford ace
Very nicely captured
February 17th, 2022  
