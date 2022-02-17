Sign up
Photo 1747
Clouds and Lines
B&W is emphasis on lines, word of the day is clouds.
Yesterday was thick solid grey and rain so that was no good. This morning we are in between two big storms and there are no clouds at all up there!
So I dug into my archives and found this one to convert from last November at Hyde Hall. I remembered enjoying the stripes of clouds in the wintry sky.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1947
photos
164
followers
71
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th November 2021 10:45am
Tags
for2022
feb22words
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nicely captured
February 17th, 2022
