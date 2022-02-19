Previous
High Key Shoes by casablanca
Photo 1749

High Key Shoes

These little bright red boots belong to Elf, who usually hangs out around Christmas, but this year has been quietly sitting in the lounge hoping no-one notices. He is a fun fellow.

B&W was high key today and word was "shoes."
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Kathy A ace
I had no idea these were shoes without reading your narrative. I actually thought they were meerkats 😂
February 19th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Took me a second to orientate. Good to see that Elf wasn’t just for Christmas.
February 19th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
I thought it was boxing gloves! 🤣 Naughty elf was hoping you wouldn’t notice him! Is he staying out or going in the box until next Christmas?
February 19th, 2022  
Brennie B
Intriguing..really made me look
February 19th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn I thought they looked like otters 🤣🤣 Great minds think alike!
February 19th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@pamknowler Staying out! Why not, eh? We have all had enough of being locked down, sharing the freedom! 😁😁
February 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
So cleverly taken, for a moment you had mefooled too! I hope he stays out till next Christmas seeing that he lent you his shoes 😊
February 19th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
They look warm
February 19th, 2022  
