Photo 1749
High Key Shoes
These little bright red boots belong to Elf, who usually hangs out around Christmas, but this year has been quietly sitting in the lounge hoping no-one notices. He is a fun fellow.
B&W was high key today and word was "shoes."
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
8
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1949
photos
164
followers
71
following
479% complete
View this month »
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
19th February 2022 8:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
,
feb22words
Kathy A
ace
I had no idea these were shoes without reading your narrative. I actually thought they were meerkats 😂
February 19th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Took me a second to orientate. Good to see that Elf wasn’t just for Christmas.
February 19th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
I thought it was boxing gloves! 🤣 Naughty elf was hoping you wouldn’t notice him! Is he staying out or going in the box until next Christmas?
February 19th, 2022
Brennie B
Intriguing..really made me look
February 19th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
@kjarn
I thought they looked like otters 🤣🤣 Great minds think alike!
February 19th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
@pamknowler
Staying out! Why not, eh? We have all had enough of being locked down, sharing the freedom! 😁😁
February 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
So cleverly taken, for a moment you had mefooled too! I hope he stays out till next Christmas seeing that he lent you his shoes 😊
February 19th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
They look warm
February 19th, 2022
