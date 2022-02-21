Previous
Underneath by casablanca
Underneath

B&W is low key today and the word challenge is "underneath."

This is my darling robot cat, Marmalade, with McVitie the ginger kitten, who used to live in my car above the mirror. She seems to have adopted her.
21st February 2022

Casablanca

casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
