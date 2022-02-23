Previous
Friends by casablanca
Friends

Today's B&W word theme is "friends" so I have used this lovely Willow Tree figurine, which is called "That's my Dad!" Reminds me of my boy and his Dad. We are all firm friends in our house, which is a delightful thing.
23rd February 2022

Casablanca

Annie D ace
oh what a beautiful figurine and how wonderful to have such precious relationships :)
February 23rd, 2022  
