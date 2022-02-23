Sign up
Photo 1753
Friends
Today's B&W word theme is "friends" so I have used this lovely Willow Tree figurine, which is called "That's my Dad!" Reminds me of my boy and his Dad. We are all firm friends in our house, which is a delightful thing.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
1
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1954
photos
165
followers
71
following
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
162
1753
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
23rd February 2022 7:48am
Tags
for2022
,
feb22words
Annie D
ace
oh what a beautiful figurine and how wonderful to have such precious relationships :)
February 23rd, 2022
