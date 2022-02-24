Previous
Blend by casablanca
Photo 1754

Blend

Found today's B&W word challenge "blend" difficult......so I went for my favourite blend of mixed salted nuts from Marks and Spencer! Have a smile on me this wet Thursday morning.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
February 24th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Enjoy you nutty wet Thursday.
February 24th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
This made me smile
February 24th, 2022  
