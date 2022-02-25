Sign up
Between
Today's B&W plus word of the day "between."
This is a knight's goblet my son owns turned on its side with a chain between the armoured fingers that grip it.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments: 1
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
25th February 2022 8:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
,
feb22words
Diana
ace
What a clever one, great focus and dof.
February 25th, 2022
