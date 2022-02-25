Previous
Between by casablanca
Photo 1755

Between

Today's B&W plus word of the day "between."

This is a knight's goblet my son owns turned on its side with a chain between the armoured fingers that grip it.
25th February 2022

Casablanca




What a clever one, great focus and dof.
February 25th, 2022  
