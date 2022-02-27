Previous
Next
Dark by casablanca
Photo 1757

Dark

B&W is low key emphasising black today and the word of the day is "dark."

My son's suggestion was to photograph one of his bottles of coke......so I did! Nearly there on this month of B&W. One more day tomorrow.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
481% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise