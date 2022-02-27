Sign up
Photo 1757
Dark
B&W is low key emphasising black today and the word of the day is "dark."
My son's suggestion was to photograph one of his bottles of coke......so I did! Nearly there on this month of B&W. One more day tomorrow.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Tags
for2022
,
feb22words
