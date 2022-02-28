Sign up
Photo 1758
Flavour
The final day of B&W is low key, emphasising black and the word is "flavour."
So I went for cinnamon sticks though they kind of look like cigars too!
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1960
photos
165
followers
70
following
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
28th February 2022 8:01am
Exif
View Info
Tags
for2022
,
feb22words
Annie D
ace
fabulous low key
wonderful detail and composition
February 28th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
They certainly do look like cigars, very nicely placed too
February 28th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Very nice shot
February 28th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great idea to end the month.
February 28th, 2022
wonderful detail and composition