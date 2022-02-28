Previous
Next
Flavour by casablanca
Photo 1758

Flavour

The final day of B&W is low key, emphasising black and the word is "flavour."

So I went for cinnamon sticks though they kind of look like cigars too!
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
481% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
fabulous low key
wonderful detail and composition
February 28th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
They certainly do look like cigars, very nicely placed too
February 28th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Very nice shot
February 28th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great idea to end the month.
February 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise