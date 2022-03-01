Previous
Orange by casablanca
Orange

Rainbow month begins today after the month of B&W.

This is my watercolour paint set. Little blocks of colour in a small tin box. I should graduate on to tubes really so I can mix paints, but currently I simply use the beginners kids version.

Would be more appropriate for it to be the colour blue today as we have a lot of difficult issues going on here currently plus now the Young Fella failed his second driving test this morning and yet again the pandemic backlog has not cleared and there are no available tests for the next 6 months. It is heartrending and we are all feeling pretty down. Hey ho. Onwards and upwards. But not quite ready for that today.....give me time....
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Susie ace
Neat, keep painting and orange is a cheery colour, hope the blues lift for you soon.
March 1st, 2022  
Maggiej
Hi. Love to see your paint box colours. I try to do painting everyday it takes your mind off of all the bad things that is happening. Tell your son not to be disheartened, he will get there in the end.
March 1st, 2022  
Newbank Lass
Sending love. Life sounds tough and frustrating.
March 1st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wow very warm colours.
March 1st, 2022  
