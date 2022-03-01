Orange

Rainbow month begins today after the month of B&W.



This is my watercolour paint set. Little blocks of colour in a small tin box. I should graduate on to tubes really so I can mix paints, but currently I simply use the beginners kids version.



Would be more appropriate for it to be the colour blue today as we have a lot of difficult issues going on here currently plus now the Young Fella failed his second driving test this morning and yet again the pandemic backlog has not cleared and there are no available tests for the next 6 months. It is heartrending and we are all feeling pretty down. Hey ho. Onwards and upwards. But not quite ready for that today.....give me time....