Photo 1760

Support

Yellow on rainbow today and fortuitously this Marie Curie daffodil came through the door yesterday in the post. Marvellous nurses. I hope I never need one but I am glad they are there for those that do.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Lovely yellow of the daffodil. A marvellous service they provide - like you I hope I never need them.
March 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
How lucky can one get, such a beautiful colour too.
March 2nd, 2022  
