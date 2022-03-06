Previous
Kitty Cup by casablanca
Photo 1764

Kitty Cup

This little pink bamboo cup was a birthday gift from my pal Twinnie. Perfect for today's colour, sitting there on my table top art board.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Casablanca

Kathy A ace
That is such a cute cup
March 6th, 2022  
