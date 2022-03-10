Sign up
Photo 1768
Painting Challenge
I am currently just waking up to day 26 of a 100 day painting challenge I took on to cheer on a friend of mine.
I painted this one last Sunday. I am a novice painter and trying to learn as I go. It is watercolour with a dragonfly cut out of a collage paper booklet.
I was feeling terribly tired and down on Sunday, so I decided to remind myself Spring is coming and painted this. Thought it would do well for "green" for today.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1970
photos
165
followers
71
following
484% complete
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
10th March 2022 7:22am
Tags
rainbow2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is a beautiful image to brighten your day.
March 10th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wow! So nice! I can see that you enjoy stippling with that brush. I recognize the pattern you have also used in other paintings.
I love it that you keep up with this challenge! Before you know it, it will become a habit and you will start craving for painting. You have done a wonderful sky here.
March 10th, 2022
