Previous
Next
Painting Challenge by casablanca
Photo 1768

Painting Challenge

I am currently just waking up to day 26 of a 100 day painting challenge I took on to cheer on a friend of mine.

I painted this one last Sunday. I am a novice painter and trying to learn as I go. It is watercolour with a dragonfly cut out of a collage paper booklet.

I was feeling terribly tired and down on Sunday, so I decided to remind myself Spring is coming and painted this. Thought it would do well for "green" for today.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
This is a beautiful image to brighten your day.
March 10th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wow! So nice! I can see that you enjoy stippling with that brush. I recognize the pattern you have also used in other paintings.
I love it that you keep up with this challenge! Before you know it, it will become a habit and you will start craving for painting. You have done a wonderful sky here.
March 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise