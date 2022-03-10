Painting Challenge

I am currently just waking up to day 26 of a 100 day painting challenge I took on to cheer on a friend of mine.



I painted this one last Sunday. I am a novice painter and trying to learn as I go. It is watercolour with a dragonfly cut out of a collage paper booklet.



I was feeling terribly tired and down on Sunday, so I decided to remind myself Spring is coming and painted this. Thought it would do well for "green" for today.