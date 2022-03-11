Previous
Next
Blue by casablanca
Photo 1769

Blue

From an advertising banner in town hanging on a fence for the local half marathon, covered in raindrops. I don't run. Just does not suit me as an activity!

Feeling a tad blue as I just had an accident in my car. No one is hurt but my car is damaged now. 😢
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Pleased to hear that you are ok but so frustrating. Hopefully car can get sorted soon.
March 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise