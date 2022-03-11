Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1769
Blue
From an advertising banner in town hanging on a fence for the local half marathon, covered in raindrops. I don't run. Just does not suit me as an activity!
Feeling a tad blue as I just had an accident in my car. No one is hurt but my car is damaged now. 😢
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1971
photos
165
followers
71
following
484% complete
View this month »
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th March 2022 7:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Pleased to hear that you are ok but so frustrating. Hopefully car can get sorted soon.
March 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close