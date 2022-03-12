Previous
Scotland in purple by casablanca
Photo 1770

Scotland in purple

Pulled this one down to selective colour as the tartan is Stewart and dominant in the image with its beautiful rich reds.

A wee bit of Scottish thistle for today's purple.

Thanks for your support yesterday, it was a horrible day on top of many others lately, but as you say.....cars can be mended. Awaiting a quote so we can decide whether to do it ourselves or bring the insurers in to play.

On the plus side, The Young Fella was away all week camping in the freezing conditions at work on a training week and returned last night, full of laundry and stories of adventures, so that was nice.
Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Maggiemae ace
Very nicely processed - the tartan looks almost ordinary but I know it isn't! It provides the best background for this ribbon and thistle! Oh dear for the misadventure!
