In the Pink by casablanca
Photo 1771

In the Pink

My sunglasses case. Now we just need some sunshine so I can wear them! 😎
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
CC Folk ace
Nice! I wear Kate Spade sunglasses too. :)
March 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely pov and colours.
March 13th, 2022  
Inga Johansson ace
Very nice kind of abstract.
March 13th, 2022  
