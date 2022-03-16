Previous
Spongebob Squarepants by casablanca
Photo 1774

Spongebob Squarepants

Well, nearly! This is the corner of my sponge floor mop and it caught my eye there through the window of the garage. Yellow for the day sorted!
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Oh yes! This is great! Love the reference!
March 16th, 2022  
