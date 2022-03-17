Previous
Happy St Patrick's Day! by casablanca
Photo 1775

Happy St Patrick's Day!

Glad it was green today, very appropriate.

Didn't have a shamrock to hand, but this item is very precious to me. A little pencil case that went with my son on his trek to Everest Base Camp. I use it now but it always reminds me of his adventure.
Casablanca

Inga Johansson ace
Looks like a lizard. When I think of things to bring to Mount Everest, a pencil case isn't one of them :)
March 17th, 2022  
