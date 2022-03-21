Previous
Next
Window Display by casablanca
Photo 1779

Window Display

Early morning grocery shopping has its advantages. Almost no people and today had the added plus of a suitable red in a shop display window.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
487% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous window display
March 21st, 2022  
JackieR ace
That's posh!!!
March 21st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice and so thoughtful for them to do such a lovely display.
March 21st, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely roses and what a great way to display
March 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise