Calm by casablanca
Photo 1780

Calm

I have woken up early with a bad headache. The curse of migraine does this sometimes. Soothing candle on and going to take drugs and climb in a lavender bath to try to push it back. Here's hoping.....

(Not sure why my camera clock is 2 hours out......must check when I can think straight)
22nd March 2022

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Oh what a nuisance. Hope you feel much better very soon.
March 22nd, 2022  
