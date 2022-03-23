Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1781
Mine!
I will give you three guesses whose mug this is......
Yesterday's migraine not returned so far today, so here is hoping! I don't get them that often these days but the nausea with it is horrid. Always a relief when it passes. Thanks for your kind words.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1984
photos
165
followers
71
following
487% complete
View this month »
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
23rd March 2022 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Love the mug and fingers crossed for the migraine.
March 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely yellow mug, I guess it was a gift from your Young Fella :-)
March 23rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Good to hear you are feeling better. A nice cup of tea in your lovely mug will cheer you up
March 23rd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Glad your migraine did not return
March 23rd, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Pleased to hear you're on the mend. Thankfully I don't suffer from them, my Father did though and I remember vividly him suffering.
March 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close