Photo 1786
What's in here?
Another gift from my son, this delicious little cat (sadly now with half his tail broken off) is getting into mischief in a plant pot. A helpful red plant pot for the day's colour 🤗
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
4
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1989
photos
165
followers
71
following
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
12
4
365 Main Album
NIKON D3400
28th March 2022 6:59am
rainbow2022
Boxplayer
ace
Nice.
March 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
This looks so cute! One of our cats used to regularly do this :-)
March 28th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
A helpful plant pot and a cute kitty!
March 28th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
How fortunate! The young fella finds you some great gifts!
March 28th, 2022
