What's in here? by casablanca
Photo 1786

What's in here?

Another gift from my son, this delicious little cat (sadly now with half his tail broken off) is getting into mischief in a plant pot. A helpful red plant pot for the day's colour 🤗
28th March 2022

Casablanca

Boxplayer ace
Nice.
March 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
This looks so cute! One of our cats used to regularly do this :-)
March 28th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
A helpful plant pot and a cute kitty!
March 28th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
How fortunate! The young fella finds you some great gifts!
March 28th, 2022  
