Photo 1787
Wood & Steel
One of the instruments I play is an electro-accoustic Taylor T5 guitar. Taylor send me their magazine several times a year and this is its front cover. It is called Wood & Steel and has the perfect shade of orange on the cover this time!
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
2
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1990
photos
165
followers
71
following
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
29th March 2022 7:25am
Privacy
Public
Tags
rainbow2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, what a great shot! Lovely title too. I now have visions of you playing the guitar. Super.
March 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and lighting, pity we cannot hear you play :-)
March 29th, 2022
