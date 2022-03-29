Previous
Wood & Steel by casablanca
Wood & Steel

One of the instruments I play is an electro-accoustic Taylor T5 guitar. Taylor send me their magazine several times a year and this is its front cover. It is called Wood & Steel and has the perfect shade of orange on the cover this time!
Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, what a great shot! Lovely title too. I now have visions of you playing the guitar. Super.
March 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and lighting, pity we cannot hear you play :-)
March 29th, 2022  
