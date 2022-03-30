Sign up
Photo 1788
Keyboard
My new Logitech fun keyboard. Just love the colour scheme! And a useful yellow for today's penultimate image of Rainbow.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1991
photos
165
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Comments
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
30th March 2022 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Tags
rainbow2022
moni kozi
ace
Holy smokes this is a terrific keyboard. I love it!!!!
March 30th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
This might be a good idea for those who can't remember where "ctrl' is!
March 30th, 2022
