Rainbow Month by casablanca
Rainbow Month

Keeping with the tradition of many, today's photo is my calendar from March. I do love seeing the colours in stripes.

Thanks for your comments yesterday. Weird for him to wake up this morning and know he never has to do that commute again into London. Strange times.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
JackieR ace
lovely month here
April 1st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
There are a number I need to see by themselves! Great line-ip!
April 1st, 2022  
