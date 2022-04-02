Finally, we did it!

A little collage of the lovely morning spent with @30pics4jackiesdiamond in the falling snow and biting winds of Hyde Hall on Thursday.
The coffee and tea were hot, the robins were singing, the tulips and Spring flowering trees were all out on display and the little black hat drying on the cafe decor is a nod to our first meeting on Brownsea Island a few years ago.
We met.....but we didn't!
We stood next to each other and photographed a red squirrel and she told me she had to change batteries as hers had run out. Later that day, we both posted an almost identical red squirrel photograph and realised that we had talked without knowing who we were!
This time, we did it on purpose and it was a blast. Can't wait to laugh with the lovely lady again.
The story of your near meet up is amazing!