Previous
Next
Finally, we did it! by casablanca
Photo 1791

Finally, we did it!

A little collage of the lovely morning spent with @30pics4jackiesdiamond in the falling snow and biting winds of Hyde Hall on Thursday.

The coffee and tea were hot, the robins were singing, the tulips and Spring flowering trees were all out on display and the little black hat drying on the cafe decor is a nod to our first meeting on Brownsea Island a few years ago.

We met.....but we didn't!

We stood next to each other and photographed a red squirrel and she told me she had to change batteries as hers had run out. Later that day, we both posted an almost identical red squirrel photograph and realised that we had talked without knowing who we were!

This time, we did it on purpose and it was a blast. Can't wait to laugh with the lovely lady again.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
490% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
A most lovely collage. So happy for the two of you!
April 2nd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Lovely collage and sounds like a wonderful day.

The story of your near meet up is amazing!
April 2nd, 2022  
Ingrid ace
What a lovely and happy collage!
April 2nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful collage of your get together
April 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise