50 days complete

I have been doing the 100 Days Art Challenge and attempting to paint something every day in watercolour.



I don't have any training and I am making it up as I go along. Today marks halfway through the challenge, so I made a video of my first 50 for my group but cannot post it on here as it is too big. So this shot of my brushes and board will commemorate the day in my diary.



On to the next 50! Enjoying it so far and learning as I go.