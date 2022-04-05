Previous
Dem bones..... by casablanca
Dem bones.....

Another from my walk on Sunday at the site where my boy works. This skinny fella sits at the entrance to the caving complex and he always makes me smile! Apparently my son calls him Jerry.....
Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Casablanca
@cutekitty Thought of you when I posted this!
April 5th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman
Well, ain't he handsome! Nice shot!
April 5th, 2022  
Kathy A
I like Jerrys hat
April 5th, 2022  
