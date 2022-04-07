Broken

Bad bad day yesterday, ridiculous number of things happening that went wrong and my back was giving me real gyp....still is.



Clearing away the work surface to cook last night and my painting water jar fell to the floor. Being a Welsh slate, it instantly shattered and the pieces ended up over a very large area. No bare feet in the kitchen for the next week until all the stray shards are recovered! But may as well make it a photo opportunity lol



It was just another thing at the end of a bad day. But I have woken up to a new one today. Let's see what it holds......