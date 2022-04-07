Previous
Broken by casablanca
Bad bad day yesterday, ridiculous number of things happening that went wrong and my back was giving me real gyp....still is.

Clearing away the work surface to cook last night and my painting water jar fell to the floor. Being a Welsh slate, it instantly shattered and the pieces ended up over a very large area. No bare feet in the kitchen for the next week until all the stray shards are recovered! But may as well make it a photo opportunity lol

It was just another thing at the end of a bad day. But I have woken up to a new one today. Let's see what it holds......
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
moni kozi ace
Oh, not nice to hear that the day was not kind. But I am certain that all in all, there must have been something good in it. At least this photo opportunity.
April 7th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Oh poo, let's hope it is indeed better today. My mishap yesterday was to upend the punnet of blueberries all over the kitchen floor and they too went everywhere. Obviously not remotely as hazardous as broken shards of glass but I am resigned to finding festering blueberries in odd corners for the next few weeks....
April 7th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Hope today's photo opportunities are caused by happier events giving you a sunnier narrative!!
April 7th, 2022  
Newbank Lass
sending love to you. May today be a better one. 'The sun comes up, it's a new day dawning, it's time to sing your song again, whatever may pass and whatever is before me, let me be singing when the evening comes'.
April 7th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Fab dof!! Hope no glass in knees?!
April 7th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Well I hope today is a better day. Nothing worse than the shattering of glass across a hard floor surface. I like the photo though, and especially with the out of focus dustpan and brush in the background. It completes the story.
April 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Oops, don’t you just hate those days and splinters of glass can literally be a real pain.
April 7th, 2022  
