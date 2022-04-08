Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1797
Spring Yarnbomb
Spotted this postbox had been yarnbombed as I accompanied The Young Fella when he drove to work this morning, so I took my camera out for a walk after I got home to photograph it.
Apparently all knitted and crocheted by the residents of a nearby care home. How lovely is that?
Back still bleugh but walking helps, of course. Slow and steady wins the day. Just have to be patient.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2001
photos
167
followers
69
following
492% complete
View this month »
Diana
ace
This is so beautiful, fabulous collage of these lovely works of art. It sure would brighten any day.
April 8th, 2022
