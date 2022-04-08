Previous
Spring Yarnbomb by casablanca
Photo 1797

Spring Yarnbomb

Spotted this postbox had been yarnbombed as I accompanied The Young Fella when he drove to work this morning, so I took my camera out for a walk after I got home to photograph it.

Apparently all knitted and crocheted by the residents of a nearby care home. How lovely is that?

Back still bleugh but walking helps, of course. Slow and steady wins the day. Just have to be patient.
Casablanca

Diana ace
This is so beautiful, fabulous collage of these lovely works of art. It sure would brighten any day.
April 8th, 2022  
