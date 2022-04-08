Spring Yarnbomb

Spotted this postbox had been yarnbombed as I accompanied The Young Fella when he drove to work this morning, so I took my camera out for a walk after I got home to photograph it.



Apparently all knitted and crocheted by the residents of a nearby care home. How lovely is that?



Back still bleugh but walking helps, of course. Slow and steady wins the day. Just have to be patient.