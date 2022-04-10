Previous
Fragrance of Spring by casablanca
Fragrance of Spring

The aroma of these beautiful hyacinth wafted over on the breeze, so I had to photograph them.

Sorry for being a little absent. Lots going on and my back is giving me trouble. Will be able to comment more again soon.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Kathy A ace
These are pretty, I wish I could smell them too. Hope you are ok x
April 10th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I'm so glad you found the energy to capture this shot and post! Take it easy... please - you are more important than a lot!
April 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
April 10th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
Oooh gorgeous 😄
April 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful, I can almost smell them.
April 10th, 2022  
